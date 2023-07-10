BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Summer Arts Festival kicked off this weekend with thousands of people coming to see the show. The festival holds art made all over the world, and it can range from pieces of work to live music.

Many people from all over gathered around for the 53rd annual Brookings Summer Arts Festival.

Dave Huebner was one of the first organizers of the festival, and he says it looks nothing like it did over 50 years ago.

“In the very first year, this was a fairground. We had a horse show, a dog show, a gem and minerals show, and an antique show, and an art show downtown in a vacant building,” Huebner said.

Now, it is strictly art from unique pieces to original music and wood carving — like what Doug Hicks does. He hand-carves pieces of wood into wizards, gnomes, and historical Native American figures. Hicks has been showcasing his work at the festival for over 40 years.

“Every piece is a little different, every piece is kind of fun. And I enjoy that process of the wood carving,” Hicks said.

Hicks loves coming to the festival as Brookings is always supportive of the artists, which leads him to continue doing what he loves.

“You’re creating something that you can get zeroed in on it, you lose time, and it’s fun,” Hicks said.

Huebner says that’s what the festival is for, and each artist is carefully examined before selling their artwork to make sure they’re legit.

“We’re pretty picky. They got to make what they sell, and it’s got to be fairly good quality,” Huebner said.

Huebner himself is an artist who has made pottery for 60 years, and he says the quality is very important for both customer and artist.

“For me, it’s like selling my children. I’d like to meet the people that are buying my pottery because I put my heart and soul in each piece, and I want to make sure it is going to a good home,” Huebner said.