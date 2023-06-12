SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Thousands of people from Sioux Falls and surrounding communities gathered to celebrate the 2023 Pride Parade and Festival.

“It’s really important to make sure people feel included in the community and make sure people have a safe space and people to turn to when they feel like there’s nobody else,” said Alyssa Patterson, attendee.

Around 50 floats from various organizations were featured in the parade…

While parade watchers decked out in colors and flags lined the sidewalks up and down 8th street.

“It’s just very comforting and to know like I can be here and like not be harassed or anything about it,” said Alexis Leesch, attendee.

“I have loved my experience each time I’ve come here it’s so much fun. The people are amazing. The parade is so much fun to watch and everything. I love it,” said Aelin Airheart, attendee.

Aelin Airheart has came to Pride for the last three years, each year she has designed a different outfit.

“It’s also so much fun just talking to people because like I see the little kids and their eyes light up and it’s just like, you get to be a princess,” Airheart said.

She says Pride is more than just an event — it’s an opportunity to express yourself.

“You can be hyper femme you can be masculine, you can do whatever you want to do. You can be whoever you want to be,” Airheart said.

The Pride Festival took place from 11 am to 5pm. The event featured live music, dances and drag performances.

Close to 80 food vendors and organizations were also represented at the festival.