SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The 2023 Sioux Falls Air Show brings in thousands of attendees from across the state and beyond.

The 2023 Sioux Falls Air Show took to the skies at Joe Foss Field.

“The excitement for me is really just like just the pure speed the loud engines are they airplanes you know, just seeing it up close,” said Brandon Puetz, Mitchell.

Brandon Puetz and his son Jetton says they have been waiting for this for four years.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for quite a while and you know, with it only being around every three years and with COVID canceling the show the last time around,” Brandon said.

“It’s just really cool because like the last time I was here, I was just a little kid and didn’t really know much about it. So it’s, it’s really cool to be here and knowing what’s going on and stuff,” Jetton said.

The event features several military and civilian air demonstrations, as well as dozens of various aircraft on display. Chairman Chuck Nelson says they expect to get close to 150 thousand attendees this weekend.

“We have great community support to be able to put on a free air show and our sponsors helped to provide that, along with our hosts the South Dakota Air National Guard, it’s very unique to have a free air show,” said Chuck Nelson, chairman of Sioux Falls Airshow.

Nelson says one of the goals of this event is to inspire the next generation to consider a future in flying.

“Somebody is going to walk away from here saying aviation is going to be my career down the road. So it’s really nice to be able to touch lives and being able to exposed them to aviation,” Nelson said.

The weekend event also features various military organizations in Sioux Falls, food vendors and activities for children.