PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — Threats of violence and drug abuse, the weight of ongoing trauma, a need for infrastructure and an ongoing state of emergency are all part of life for people on the Pine Ridge Reservation, but they are only part of the equation. Hope persists.

“I grew up here,” Cheryl White Rabbit of the Oglala Sioux Tribe said. “This is my home. I love my people.”

The Pine Ridge Reservation is home, despite all the challenges she and her neighbors face.

“I have trust, faith, hope and belief,” White Rabbit said. “I’ve always had that, and I believe the people have that.”

Tribal treasurer Cora White Horse is hopeful for the days ahead, too. Otherwise, KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek and Dan Santella very well may never have met her on their December trip to the reservation.

“I am,” White Horse said. “If I wasn’t, I wouldn’t be, I wouldn’t still be where I am.”

Up at Kyle Grocery in Kyle, owner Liz May, who also represents the area in the state legislature, sees hope as a need.

“This is where my family lives,” May said. “This is basically my roots. This is my friends, my family, my community.”

Algin Young, chief of police for the tribe’s Department of Public Safety, is hopeful for better days ahead, assuming positive developments with Washington.

“Absolutely,” Young said. “I think as long as we hold the federal government accountable.”

The tribe has an ongoing lawsuit against the United States government seeking “adequate law enforcement.” Tribal president Frank Star Comes Out declared a state of emergency for the reservation on November 18, but nevertheless, he has hope for the future, too.

“You bet I do,” Star Comes Out said. “I think about that all the time.”

Tribal member Ken Hart says he believes this land “is God’s country.” That’s why he’s still here.

“That’s what keeps me around,” Hart said.

“It is God’s country,” tribal member Rosie Lip said. “We have the trees. We have the mountains where we can go up and take a deep breath.”

“It is. It’s God’s country,” White Horse said. “Like I said, we have everything just right here, so close together, all the way from the Sandhills to the Black Hills, all within 150 miles, and we’re right in the middle. This is God’s country. This is where we belong as Lakota.”

Emergency and hope coexist here, at home, where this land is a part of their identity. White Horse doesn’t want that identity to fade.

“I don’t want us to lose being Lakota, ’cause then who are we?” she said. “We have the Rez. This is where we belong. This should be our safe place.”

