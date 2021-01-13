Third murder charge filed in South Dakota slayings

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A New York man already charged with a double murder in a South Dakota city last August is now charged with a third homicide in that state.

A Pennington County grand jury has indicted Arnson Absolu on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser. His body was found in some woods near Rapid City about a month after two people were found shot to death in a park in that city on Aug. 24.

Charles Red Willow, a 26-year-old from Rapid City, and Ashley Nagy, a 29-year-old from Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple bullet wounds inside a car at the park.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss