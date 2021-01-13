Third murder charge filed in South Dakota slayings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A New York man already charged with a double murder in a South Dakota city last August is now charged with a third homicide in that state.

A Pennington County grand jury has indicted Arnson Absolu on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser. His body was found in some woods near Rapid City about a month after two people were found shot to death in a park in that city on Aug. 24.

Charles Red Willow, a 26-year-old from Rapid City, and Ashley Nagy, a 29-year-old from Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple bullet wounds inside a car at the park.