VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, made an appearance in South Dakota last week to watch her son play in the University of South Dakota’s homecoming game.

The Food Network star snapped a photo of her husband and their son Todd Drummond hugging in the DakotaDome after USD’s 38-7 win against Murray State.

Todd Drummond is a freshman quarterback at USD and is studying business. In his hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, Todd was the winningest quarterback in school history and a two-time leader for passing yards and touchdowns.