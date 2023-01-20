VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County.

The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas.

According to a previous interview with the agent who sold the ranch, Gerety bought the property along with his two brothers and a brother-in-law. Gerety is also the registered agent for J-Six South Dakota Operations.



Photos by Hall and Hall

Gerety and his family bought the ranch in December 2022, after it had been on the market for around two years.

The ranch was put up for sale by Neal Wanless, a Mission man who purchased it after winning $88 million in the Powerball lottery in 2009.