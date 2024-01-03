SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s minimum wage increased on January 1st from 10 dollars and 80 cents to 11 dollars and 20 cents an hour. Nancy Savage owns and operates Child’s Play Toys in downtown Sioux Falls.

“For us, we have always paid more than minimum wage; you really need to get good employees,” said Savage.

Savage is on the board of the South Dakota Retailers Association. She says the pandemic changed things for small businesses, and workers are harder to find.

Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Griffin says minimum wage was never meant to be a living wage.

“Minimum wage in this country has become, in some cases, a divisive issue between the employer and the working people. In my view, it was meant to be an entry-level wage for high school students to just get into the workforce because we want wage earners to increase their skill set increase their skill level so they become more competitive for more competitive wages and higher skilled jobs, said Griffin.”

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he doesn’t see much impact for businesses in the city.

“I would say you would be hard pressed to find any employer in this market that is paying minimum wage because if they are they are not going to be able to fill their employee pool so you see fast food jobs at 16, 17, 20 dollars an hour because they have to pay that in order to stay competitive,” said TenHaken.

The President of the South Dakota Retailers Association agrees with the mayor and says the higher minimum wage will likely have a larger impact in smaller towns.

“Those rural businesses, rural restaurants, rural grocery stores, rural hardware and retails and all those places general tend to have a little bit lower hourly wages and so as a result of that this Minimum wage increase will impact them more directly,” said Sanderson.

Nathan Sanderson says a workforce shortage and inflation are the two biggest challenges facing business owners across the state right now.

The yearly increases were approved by the legislature in 2016 and are adjusted every year according to the cost of living index.

According to the Labor Law Center 32 states pay a lower minimum wage than South Dakota.

The federal minimum wage in the United States has stayed at $7.25 per hour since 2009, but states are free to set higher amounts. Thirty states, including South Dakota and Minnesota, have done so. Iowa has not. Minnesota’s minimum-wage was adjusted to $10.85 an hour for large employers and $8.85 an hour for small businesses.

Iowa’s minimum wage remains at 7.25 an hour