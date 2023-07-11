SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-six years ago, KELOLAND photojournalist Mike Simundson took a trip up to northeastern South Dakota near Corona to visit Marcus Joachim, farmer who was building something out of the ordinary.

A cruise ship.

Joachim, back in 1987, planned to run the boat, the Nicole-Annette, on Big Stone Lake, but ran into obstacles with the U.S. Coast Guard, who wanted to classify the 106-ft-long cruise ship as an ocean liner.

Joachim also ran up against the South Dakota Game Fish & Parks department, who told him he’d need to be granted a variance for the 240-ft-long dock the ship would need.

The Nicole-Annette back in 1987

All of this is now decades in the past; a forgotten project that never reached its full potential.

But just as the Nicole-Annette lives on in our archives, so too does the ship itself, though not in the shape seen in the image above.

Marcus Joachim sold his property a few years back, but his boat remains, firmly entrenched in a grove of trees on the property. The current property owner sent us this photo of the ship in 2023.

The Nicole-Annette in July 2023

The roof is damaged, the paint is chipped and the hull is rusted, but the ship remains identifiable.

When we last spoke to Joachim back in 1987, the boat still needed welding work underneath, and its two diesel engines installed.

Back in that day, it was a shiny new spectacle; a curiosity and a testament to a farmer’s drive and creativity.

Today that shine is gone, but the boat remains. What was once considered an ocean liner, now rests among the trees, quietly rusting to a pile of junk.