SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Icicles aren’t the only thing people need to be on the lookout for on their house during the winter. Freezing furnace vents can be just as dangerous, and businesses are working to keep up with concerns.

“People will end up clearing a bunch of snow or there will be a snow drift and it’ll pile up over those vents and block them. The best thing to do is keep an eye on that and make sure that snow and ice is not building up on those or piling over,” said Comfort Heroes Project Manager Robert Campbell.

Exhaust from your furnace comes out as steam from water in the burning gas. When it hits sub-zero temperatures, it can cause it to freeze over.

“If that does happen and you do end up with a frozen pipe, the best way to take care of that is boiling water. If you pour boiling water over that, it’ll thaw the ice without damaging your equipment,” said Campbell.

But your type of furnace can play a part in the likeliness of your vents freezing.

“An 80% furnace doesn’t burn all the gas off as well as a 90% does. So, what happens is the exhaust is a lot warmer in an 80% and so when it exits the house, it exits at a much higher temperature. So, it’s less likely to freeze up,” said Campbell.

Sewer vents are another concern. Both can create a buildup of methane in your home if there’s no way for the gas to escape. And in some cases, it can even be lethal.

For those with vents on the roof of their homes, making sure openings are clear might look a little different for you.

“You should absolutely call a professional. It can be very dangerous on icy roofs. They’re very slippery. We have tools though that we can get up there and actually take care of that for you,” said Campbell.