SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Le Mars, Iowa, man had his car stolen while he was in it over the weekend.

At a Sioux Falls police briefing on Monday morning, Officer Sam Clemens said a 26-year-old Iowa man received a text from a woman he thought he knew asking for a ride Friday morning. When he arrived to pick her up in the area of Pine Meadows Place and Hillside Place, two men got into his car, threatened him with a gun and told him to drive.

Police say the man drove to the Silver Place and Sunburst Place neighborhood where he got out of the car and the two men took off. The car was later found the car near the 5500 block of West 39th Street.

Clemens said surveillance video led police to one of the suspects who was arrested at a business in the 1700 block of West St. Michaels Circle.

Alexander Luciano Cota, 24, is facing multiple charges, including robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

The victim was not hurt and his car was returned to him.

After further investigation, police determined the text didn’t come from the person the Iowa man knew.