‘Text 911’ now available in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The option to text 911 in South Dakota is now available.

South Dakota residents with cell phones can text 911 when they feel they can’t call in an emergency situation. The 911 text will be sent to the 911 dispatch center.

“Text-to-9-1-1 should only be used in an emergency when you can’t call 9-1-1. The Text-to-9-1-1 option would be good to use if speaking out loud would put the caller in danger or if the caller is deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech impaired,” said Craig Price, cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Todd County hasn’t fully activated the 911 text feature, and people who text 911 in Todd County will be asked to call instead.

When texting 911, officials said residents should remember:

Don’t text and drive.

In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency.

Text in simple words; keep the text message short without the use of abbreviations or slang.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker.

Voice calls to 9-11 are still the best and fastest way to contact 911.

Call 911 if you can, text if you can’t.

For more information on the Text to 911 program in South Dakota, visit this website.

The state 911 Coordination Program is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.