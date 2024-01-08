SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Imagine that you have just finished grocery shopping and realize someone keyed the entire side of your car. Usually, without proper evidence, it is hard to catch the perpetrator.

However, one Sioux Falls man, whom this happened to, caught the whole thing thanks to Tesla’s built in cameras.

Greg LaFollette’s Tesla shows the damage that’s left after someone keyed his car in a Costco parking lot. However, it wasn’t until the day after his trip that he saw the damage.

“I came to my car down in the garage and there was this long 18-inch scratch mark, but there were four lines parallel,” says Greg LaFollette.

Thanks to Tesla’s built in cameras, LaFollette was able to see exactly what happened.

“This guy walked past the car to pay any attention to until a minute or so later, the same guy walks right past the car with a fork in his hand and scratches the side of the car. And you can see it was the same exactly the same guy, because he’s wearing shorts,” says LaFollette.

He decided to share the video to social media and since then it has been shared hundreds of times. With the traction the video has gotten and people have even messaged him saying they know who the suspect is.

“The police have the name of the person that someone identified and sent me and said, ‘This is who it is. I know him. This is who it is’,” says LaFollette.

Even with the possible identification, the police have been unable to find the suspect.

However, for anyone else thinking about keying a Tesla, LaFollette has a reminder for you.

“You know, any time you’re close to a Tesla, smile and wave because it’s recording you,” says LaFollette.

If you have any information about who the man in the video is, you can contact the detective at (605) 978-6758.