SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say they have information to follow up on regarding an incident at a city park Saturday evening.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says two boys playing at Memorial Park on W 26th Street were hit with Orbeez. An 8-year-old was hit in the face; the 11-year-old was hit in the torso. Neither boy needed medical attention.

An Orbeez is a gel-like pellet that can be shot from a water pellet gun, a blaster or similar item that is like a BB gun.

Witnesses reported seeing teenagers firing the Orbeez gun.

“This is a crime,” Clemens said. “It is a big deal and there could be serious consequences.”

Clemens say depending on the types of injuries, there could be charges filed in connection with the incidents. He says so far, there have not been any reports of serious injuries.