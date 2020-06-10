Teen driver facing homicide charge in fatal pickup crash in South Dakota

TEA, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the teenager driving a pickup truck that crashed last weekend, killing a passenger, is facing criminal charges.

Nineteen-year-old Corey Hofer is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail on a $7,500 cash bond.

The patrol says Hofer lost control of the pickup near Tea Saturday night.

A 19-year-old passenger was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan tells the Argus Leader Hofer is charged with vehicular homicide, among other counts.

It’s not clear if Hofer has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

