DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A teenage driver is facing a list of charges after a pursuit that went through Deuel, Codington and Hamlin Counties Thursday.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says it started at 11:45 a.m. on I-29. Deputies tried to stop a vehicle but it kept going.

During the pursuit, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Watertown Police and Codington County Sheriff’s Office were able to spike the vehicle. It eventually came to a stop on the interstate.

The driver is charged with aggravated eluding, careless driving, failure to stop for law enforcement and more.