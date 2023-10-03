SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked the license of a teacher who had sex with a student.

Shanna Ries worked in the Henry School District as the Middle School Language Arts teacher as well as the Oral Interpretation coach. She used snapchat to message the student. Those conversations turned romantic in February and that’s when the two started having sex.

Ries was arrested in March. Recently, she pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a child and was sentenced to a year in prison.