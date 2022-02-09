TABOR, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge after his mother unknowingly served his brownies that had marijuana in them to a group of seniors at the Tabor Community Center.

Michael Koranda waived his preliminary hearing and entered his guilty plea.

As part of a plea deal, both the prosecution and defense recommended Koranda receive a suspended sentence.

He might also be required to pay any medical bills not covered by insurance.

At the time of the incident, Koranda was a teacher in the Bon Homme School District.

In court papers, Koranda told authorities he had recently brought THC butter back from Colorado and used it in the brownies…. and that his mother didn’t know that.