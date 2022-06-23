LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – A Lincoln County business owner has been arrested and charged for both rape and possession or distribution of child pornography.

Derek Wayne Rondeau was arrested earlier this week on charges of second-degree burglary. However, he also has a case pending from last week. In that case, he is charged with 4th-degree rape of a minor, solicitation of a minor and witness tampering.

He’s also been charged with possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography.

Rondeau owns a recycling junkyard in Tea.