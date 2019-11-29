Tanker truck rolls in South Dakota; no spill reported

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

tanker truck, roll over,

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say it appears no hazardous material spilled when a tanker truck carrying an additive substance to a pipeline pump in South Dakota rolled over on an icy road.

The truck was traveling south of Roswell Wednesday when it veered into a ditch. Miner County Sheriff Robert Egert says the liquid was contained within the tanker and no injuries were reported. Authorities shut down the road as a precaution.

A pumper truck was at the crash site on Friday as authorities cleared the site.

TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada, operates the pipeline. The truck belonged to a company that transports hazardous material.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios