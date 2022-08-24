BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding those who stole from an ATM near Volga.

Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. at bank on Caspian Avenue Tuesday.

A deputy arriving on scene found the suspects had used a pickup stolen from a Brookings business to damage the ATM. An unknown amount of money was taken before the suspects left the area.

The pickup was later found in Volga. Authorities say this is likely part of a series of ATM burglaries in the area of the past several months.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at 605-696-8300 or contact Crimestoppers by calling 605-692-STOP (7867).