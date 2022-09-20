SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second person involved in a suspected murder-suicide has died according to Sioux Falls police.

Arthur Miguel, 32, of Sioux Falls was identified as the suspect during Monday’s police briefing.

Miguel was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries last Wednesday after law enforcement responded to an early morning call. Upon arrival, police say Miguel pointed a gun at officers. Police grabbed a child in the residence and left as they heard gunshots in the bedroom.

Brianna Marie Mattix-Hatch, 26, died from gunshot wounds.

Sioux Falls police said that signs point to Miguel having shot Mattix-Hatch. They added that Miguel’s death appeared to come from a self-inflicted wound.