GILBERT, Arizona — The search for an Iowa man wanted in connection to a murder in Eldora led law enforcement officers across the country.

Investigators arrested 28-year-old Nathan Bahr in Gilbert, Arizona on Monday.

He’s charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting that killed Denise Folsom. Court records reveal she was found dead in her Eldora home on May 25th. She had been shot multiple times.

A protective order prohibiting Bahr from contacting Folsom and two minor children was issued at a Petition for Relief from Domestic Abuse hearing the day before her body was found. A temporary order of protection had been first issued on May 15th.

Prosecutors are in the process of bringing Bahr back to Hardin County to face trial.

