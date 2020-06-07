Survey: Most in Sturgis want rally delayed due to COVID-19

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2015, file photo, motorcycles stretch down Main Street in Sturgis, S.D., for the landmark Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The annual rally begins it’s 10-day run Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. State transportation officials are expecting between 500,000 and 600,000 bikers this year. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A survey by the Sturgis City Council found that most locals want the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally postponed due to the coronavirus.

The Rapid City Journal reports the city mailed 3,290 surveys to residential addresses and more than 60% of those responding want the rally suspended.

The city will hear a presentation from the rally officials on Monday.

The city has said it would make an official decision in mid-June on whether to go forward with hosting the event scheduled for August 7-16.

Rally officials say campgrounds will be open during the rally, regardless of the city’s decision.

