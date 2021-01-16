Summit League basketball tournaments to be held without fans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Conference officials say the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held without fans and moved to a smaller venue in Sioux Falls because of the COVID-19 concerns.

The tournament is scheduled March 6-9.

It has been originally slated for the Denny Sanford Premier Center, which seats about 12,000, and now will be held at the 3,250-seat Sanford Pentagon.

Conference commissioner Tom Douple says that while the move is disappointing, the welfare of all those involved is the highest priority.

