STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old Sturgis woman was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for her role in drug trafficking.

Devan McKenzie is convicted of three counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance which included methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of South Dakota.

About February 2020, McKenzie started selling controlled substances with Brook and Dustin Staeffler. The three made arrangements to get the drugs in Colorado, transport them on several occasions to Rapid City. McKenzie transported the drugs multiple times and recruited her own sub-distributors to sell the drugs in the Rapid City area.

The conspiracy was responsible for 1.29 kilograms (2.84 pounds) of methamphetamine, 857.5 grams (1.89 pounds) of fentanyl and 860.5 (1.89 pounds) grams of heroin.