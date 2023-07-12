SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In less than a month, thousands of people will be in Sturgis for the annual motorcycle rally and the city is still without the position that played a key role in rally planning and response.

City manager Daniel Ainslie announced his planned resignation in February and his last day was in April. Ainslie left to become the finance manager for the city of Rapid City.

Deb Holland, the public information officer for the city of Sturgis, said on Monday the city was still interviewing candidates.

The annual Sturgis rally has a director who handles specific rally duties but the city’s involvement includes making sure garbage is removed, issuing appropriate permits and related.

“We are going into the rally without a city manager,” Holland said. “We’re missing (Ainslie’s) institutional knowledge as it gets closer to the rally.”

A transition team that includes Holland, the city attorney and other members of city departments, has been handling city manager duties until a new manager can be hired.

Although the city manager has day-to-day duties in the city, the rally is almost a job all its own, Holland said.

Recently, a city staff member got a notice reminder as it was time for bars and businesses who wanted to buy open container cups from the city to do so. “Thankfully, that reminder came up on the calendar…,” Holland said. “That’s when we realized…there (were) so many things (Ainslie) did.”

Holland said the last several months have been a learning process. It’s help inform the city of what it needs and wants in a new city manager, she said.

The process of hiring a new city manager comes as two lawsuits that question the validity of the Sturgis city manager structure continue to work through the court system.

Sturgis voters approved a city manager 2007. Since 2021, a group of residents has filed two lawsuits in relation to the 2007 vote and city manager form of government.

In December 2021, a group of residents organized a petition to have the city’s residents vote on a city manager structure.

“At the end of the day, my clients just wanted an election (on city manager position),” said Kellen Willert, the lawyer for the plaintiffs in the two lawsuits.

The first lawsuit claims the city’s reasons for rejecting the 2021 petition are not valid – where the city essentially argued there is no such thing as a “city manager form of government,” Willert said. The second lawsuit uses the city’s own argument that if there is no such thing as a “city manager form of government then the 2007 election had no effect,” Willert said.

The city has maintained that state law allows for a city manager to be included under any of the three types of government such as board of trustees, a mayor and common council or a board of commissioners.

The legal documents for the cases against the city list Tammy and Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz as the petitioners and appellants. All three ran for office in 2022. Tammy Bohn ran for mayor and Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz ran for city council.

The circuit court judge ruled in favor of the city in the first lawsuit. The lawsuit was dismissed in October. The plaintiffs appealed and the second lawsuit was filed.

Oral arguments on the two lawsuits related to the city manager’s position were made before the South Dakota Supreme Court in May.

Willert said he couldn’t speak for all who signed the 2021 petition but said that many are concerned with the structure of a city manager creating an imbalance of power. The city manager structure means the manager is the chief executive officer of the city, the mayor has no veto power, and the mayor cannot break a tie vote, he said The mayor’s role is weaker under that structure. A city administrator structure allows for more accountability and a better balance of power with the mayor who can be held accountable at the polls, Willert described as the beliefs of some of the 2021 petitioners.

Earlier this year the Sturgis City Council voted 8-1 to continue with employment of a city manager.

“Sturgis is unique in that we are the only community among those with a city manager that hosts a single event that draws nearly a half million people to the region each year. That takes incredible preparation and leadership which we believe a city manager can provide,” Mayor Mark Carstensen said in the city’s news release.

Holland said Sturgis is known internationally and that has had an influence on applicants.

“I think they come in with their eyes wide open,” Holland said of at least knowledge of the motorcycle rally and its impact on the city.

The rally attracts visitors but area draws bikers and visitors throughout the spring and summer.

“Everyday that I’m working downtown (now) I see motorcycles. It’s July 10 and there are already bikes here. We benefit from the rally through the whole summer,” Holland said.

The city manager position has draw interest from around the country, Holland said.

The lawsuits may have stopped some from applying, Holland said. “…it might have caused some to pause,” she said.

The city has been able to access Ainslie during the search for his replacement, Holland said. “…he’s been very good about not leaving us in the lurch,” she said.

Meanwhile, rally preparation continues.