This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: The South Dakota Department of Transportation sent a correction for its 2022 counts. There were 497,835 vehicles counted during the 10-day rally.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fewer than 500,000 vehicles were counted for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said.

The S.D. DOT counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10-day rally. The city of Sturgis uses the DOT vehicle count, tons of garbage removed from the city and analysis of photographs to estimate the attendance each year.

The count is about 28,000 less than in 2021.

The S.D. DOT counted 497,835 vehicles this year. The count was 525,768 in 2021.

The city of Sturgis estimated the 2021 attendance at 555,000.

Although down from 2021, the 2022 total vehicle count is still higher than the five-year average of 492,535.

After a sharp dip from Wednesday, Aug. 10 to Thursday, Aug. 11, the count continued to drop by double digits on days nine and 10.

The one-day count was 44,246, on Friday, Aug. 12, 32,917 on Saturday, Aug. 13, and 20,331, on Sunday, Aug. 14.