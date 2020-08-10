Sturgis Rally: More than 200 tickets, 26 DUI arrests

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol released its latest report on the number of arrests and citations during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, authorities made 26 DUI arrests – which is up from last year at this time. 

They also made 17 felony drug arrests.

Troopers also responded to 18 crashes, 12 of which involved injuries.

Authorities also handed out more than 200 tickets.

