Sturgis Rally cup sales would allow open drinking on Sturgis streets

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2020 file photo, bikers ride down Main Street during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A fundraising proposal by Sturgis officials calls for the city to sell souvenir cups to visitors during the city’s annual motorcycle rally, which they could then fill with beer or wine and walk the streets of downtown with drinks in hand.

If approved by the city council, the proposed open container permit would last for a nine-day period during the rally and would be allowed between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The Rapid City Journal reports that proceeds from the selling of the event cups would be retained by the city and then given back as donations to various organizations.

The initiative is labeled as a “case study” to see the positive and negative impacts of open containers on the downtown streets.