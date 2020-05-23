Sturgis mayor: There’s no stopping motorcycle rally-goers

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2015, file photo, motorcycles stretch down Main Street in Sturgis, S.D., for the landmark Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The annual rally begins it’s 10-day run Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. State transportation officials are expecting between 500,000 and 600,000 bikers this year. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The mayor of Sturgis says city officials can’t stop people from coming to the annual motorcycle gathering in the Black Hills, regardless of the coronavirus.

The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is scheduled for August 7 through August 16.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the city council has said it would make an official decision in mid-June on whether to go forward with hosting the event.

Mayor Mark Carstensen said in a Facebook video that “tourism is coming” to the Black Hills and Sturgis, whatever the city council decides.

State health officials on Saturday confirmed 112 new cases of the coronavirus, bumping the total to 4,468.

