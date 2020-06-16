Sturgis City Council votes to go ahead with motorcycle rally

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2015, file photo, motorcycles stretch down Main Street in Sturgis, S.D., for the landmark Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The annual rally begins it’s 10-day run Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. State transportation officials are expecting between 500,000 and 600,000 bikers this year. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The roar of motorcycles will return to the Black Hills this summer.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be held, but with some major modifications.

The Sturgis City Council voted Monday night to proceed with preparations for the August 7-16 rally that’s now in its 80th year.

The event draws hundreds of thousands of motorcycle fans.

The council voted 8-1 to allow the rally to take place, but without the usual parade, opening ceremony, and B-1 bomber flyover.

The decision comes after weeks of public comment and debate on whether to hold the event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

