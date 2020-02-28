Sturgis biker club worried about annexation of club property

Motorcycles fill Main Street at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Saturday, Aug. 5, 2006, in Sturgis, S.D. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

STURGIS, S.D. (Rapid City Journal) — A Sturgis motorcycle club is opposing a move by the city to annex some of the club’s property on the western edge of the city.

Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club President Brett Winsell says the annexation goes further than the potential for a higher property taxes.

He says the club is more concerned with city ordinances that may prevent the club from staging its races and other events on the grounds.

City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the property and other parcels under consideration for annexation benefit from city services and should pay for them.

