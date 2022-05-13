BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Students have spent their school year creating ceramic poppies in honor of veterans in the community. Now, those creations are on display for anyone to enjoy.

This field of red flowers in front of the Brandon Veterans Memorial honors those who’ve served from the southeast South Dakota community.

Each one-of-a-kind poppy was created by a middle school student in art class.

“I love seeing the kids invest. They were fully engaged and they really just took honor in what they were doing,” said Erin Rieff, art teacher.

Through the project, they created around 700 poppies to be placed throughout the town, honoring veterans in the community.

“The poppies really just represent a combination of our honor towards our veterans and our community and just thank you. They are really just a big thank you,” said Rieff.

The school even hosted a fine arts night, where people could create their own poppies to add to the display.

“I thought it was cool when we did the fine arts night and all the little kids in the younger grades could come and work on their own poppies and make them for the community,” said Cole Clites, 8th-grade student.

Students will be selling the poppies to pay for the supplies, but also to raise money for local veterans.

“The students were very welcoming to the fact that this was going to be a piece that gave back to our veterans and very supportive of what they do for us,” said Rieff. “It was awesome to see them really just creating a service project.”

“It makes me feel really good because I know it all went back to the veterans,” said Clites.

Using artistic skills to honor those who defend our country.

“Hopefully they feel respected and they know that it all went back to them and that everybody loves them,” said Clites.

They will be on sale at the Brandon Valley Middle School starting next week. Each poppy is $5.