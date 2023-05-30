SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A student was injured at a high school rodeo event in Timber Lake.

According to a social media post by the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association, Brigg Price, a student from Faith, was in a horse accident. The post says Price was airlifted to Bismarck, North Dakota.

“He is stable and is making small improvements but needs prayers for a full recovery. Please pray for Brigg, he needs them right now,” the post says.

The South Dakota High School Rodeo Association post said: “It’s been a heavy, horribly sad week for rodeo. We need to make a conscious effort to hold each other up, be helpful and extra kind in many directions.”

Region-qualifying rodeos are set for June 2-4. The high school State Finals Rodeo will be held June 13-17 in Ft. Pierre.