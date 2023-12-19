SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A temporary structure issue has forced the closure of several Turner County courthouse offices, officials said in two Facebook posts.

The courtroom, veterans office, clerk of courts, register of deeds, county nurse’s office, social services, Inter Lakes Community Action and emergency management are closed until further notice, the county courthouse’s Facebook page said.

County emergency management said the closure was because of a temporary structure issue.

The courthouse is in Parker.

Turner County Courthouse in Parker (Dec. 2023)

Turner County auditor Misty Dahl told KELOLAND’s Dan Santella the eastern side of the building is closed because of structural integrity concerns. She says people evacuated from that area Tuesday morning and everyone is safe. The decision to close part of the courthouse came after an engineering company had reviewed the building and recommended an evacuation.

This is a developing story. KELOLAND News will update this as more information becomes available.