UPDATED: 11:08 p.m.

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith has confirmed the fatality was a Sioux Falls resident.

The City of Sioux Falls will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. Friday to provide further updates on Thursday night’s storm.

UPDATED: 9:32 p.m.

KELOLAND News sat in on briefing with Governor Kristi Noem who met Castlewood residents at 8:45 tonight.

The governor did confirm that there is at least one fatality in the state and she activated about 50 members of the National Guard.

She asked Castlewood residents to go to hotels for the night if their homes were damaged.

The Castlewood school has extensive damage on the roof and siding. Volunteer firefighters and police escorted people back to their homes if they weren’t damaged, just to make sure everyone was safe and accounted for.

At least one tornado was reported.

The Brookings Health Care System says it is treating about a dozen people for injuries, some of them are critical and had to be airlifted to Sioux Falls.

The Prairie Lakes Healthcare System in Watertown says it’s treating six storm victims from Hamlin, Deuel and Codington Counties.

Hospital officials tell us their injuries range from minor to critical.

The governor is also planning stops in Arlington, Madison, Brookings and Sioux Falls.