 

Storm closes roads in Black Hills of western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Officials say a fast-moving storm through the Black Hills made driving treacherous in some spots and presented a challenge for voters heading to the polls on Tuesday for a Rapid City school bond election.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for the northern and central areas of the Black Hills, where many roads were closed or impassable, the National Weather Service said. A winter weather advisory was posted for the remainder of western South Dakota.

Preliminary reports by the weather service show that 5 inches of snow had fallen in downtown Rapid City and more than 7 inches was recorded in Spearfish and Belle Fourche.

