SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular statue at the Washington Pavilion was stolen early Thursday morning. One one of the small velociraptor statues outside the Pavilion was stolen.

Maddy Grogan, the Pavilion director of education, programming and exhibits, said the velociraptor was returned within a few hours of the police locating it, but it hasn’t been put back outside yet.

A security guard of the Pavilion reported the theft to the police when he saw two males and a female carrying the statue down the street.

The police were able to locate the apartment with the three suspects and saw the velociraptor inside. One of the suspects was a minor and the other two, 18-year-old Anthony Barrera and 19-year-old Morning Star Stewart, were arrested for grand theft.

“This was a good resolution to this case,” Sgt. Aaron Benson said. “I know those dinosaurs are popular, a lot of people take pictures with them. We were able to return the item back to the Washington Pavilion after it was ceased.”

The velociraptor is four-feet tall, costs around $1,500 and is “light enough to pick up and carry,” Grogan said.

There are five dinosaur statues located at the south entrance of the Pavilion near the car lift.

The outdoor dinosaur displays include a triceratops, two spinosauri on the sidewalk, a larger velociraptor on the roof next to the cinedome and the small one that was stolen, which lives in the bushes near the entrance. The Pavilion has had the dinosaurs outside the entrance for three years now.

The statues are typically bolted down, but the small velociraptor was recently moved to accommodate for the construction on the exterior of the building and when it was put back it may have not been bolted down correctly, Grogan said.

“We see a lot of people get up close and read about the bigger ones, take pictures with them,” Grogan said. “Kids like to crawl on them, though we don’t always suggest that. We just like having them out there because it helps new people to our community know that there’s science inside. It helps describe what’s going on inside the walls.”