SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Crews responded to a vehicle in a cornfield just north of Interstate 90 in northern Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen from Sioux Falls. The driver fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

KELOLAND News took photos and video of first responders on the scene of a vehicle in a cornfield with visible smoke coming out. The cornfield is near the intersection of 70th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.



Crews respond to a smoking car in a corn field Wednesday morning.



The crash and recovered stolen vehicle are being investigated by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. This is a developing story.