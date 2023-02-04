WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Watertown Police responded to an alarm at Dakotaland Credit Union.

They discovered a burglarized ATM and an abandoned, stolen, Ford truck.

Photo from the Watertown Police Department.

After reviewing surveillance footage the police found two suspects attempting to break into the ATM. They were unable to break in and left on foot with no money.

Surveillance showed a darker-colored car in the area of Value Motors where the Ford was stolen before the attempted burglary.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Watertown Police.