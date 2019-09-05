South Dakota may repossess former detention center

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — The state may take repossession of a former juvenile detention campus in Custer that it sold at an auction last year.

SLIC-e Holdings is more than three months behind on its payment to the state. It has until end of Thursday to make a $116,000 payment. If it fails to do so, state public lands commissioner Ryan Brunner plans to file for repossession.

SLIC-e Holdings was the only bidder for the former STAR Academy at an auction in January 2018. It was to pay $2.3 million for the property in a series of payments.

The Rapid City Journal says current tenants on the property include about a dozen artists who have studios and a joint gallery, a barbecue restaurant, a woodworking business, and a digital marketing and media company.