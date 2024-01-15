SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem recently referred to accountants interested in working in South Dakota. Republican Rep. Mike Derby wants the state auditor’s office to find out more about those interested accountants.

Derby is the co-chair of the state’s Joint Committee on Appropriations. During a Friday, Jan. 12 presentation from Russell Olson, the state’s auditor general, he challenged Olson to find out more about the accountants highlighted by Noem during her state of the state address.

Olson said his office has out-of-state interest including an account from Pennsylvania. Yet, the need for more accountants is not particular to South Dakota, Olson said.

Other states and certified public accountant (CPA) firms are seeking accountants.

Olson said in the future “…the biggest challenged will be recruiting and retaining employees.”

The state auditor’s office said the state will continue to have openings.

From December of 2020 through Dec. 31, 2023, 12 people left the office. Three retired, seven left for other positions, five went to other state or local government jobs. Three of the 12 returned back to the state auditor, Olson said.

He noted that the appropriations committee was instrumental in raising the wages for positions which has helped retain employees.

“Most of the time (employees) leave quite frankly, is because of more money (elsewhere),” Olson said.

Olson asked for another entry level salary increase and for four more full-time positions.

“We’re lower than surrounding states and the private market,” Olson said.

Noem’s budget supports two of the four FTEs but Olson said there is an option for the remaining two. The Bureau of Finance Management said its budget could support two positions through Project BISON which is a software project involving the BFM and state auditor.

Several lawmakers said they were pleased that Olson was able to work with BFM on two of the four positions. Olson was asked if the two supported because Project BISON would be needed when that project is completed.

Olson said both positions will be needed during the transition and implementation process. After implementation or crossover year, the office should gain auditing efficiencies that it hasn’t had in the past, Olson said.

“My thought it is, two for sure, other two would be a transition,” Olson said. If the positions are needed after Project BISON is completed, he’d return to the appropriations committee.