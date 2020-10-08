Spring 2021 semester to go as planned at South Dakota public universities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Board of Regents on Wednesday agreed to maintain a spring semester calendar of 77 class days for the six public universities.

The board said the academic term will start on January 11, 2021, and to conclude on May 7, 2021.

University and board officials considered adjusting the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were mixed reactions to the options presented, said Brian Maher, the regents’ executive director, and CEO.

“We looked at proposals to adjust the start and end dates of the semester, as well as whether a spring break period was advisable. We weighed public health considerations and consulted with public health experts,” said Maher. “There were pros and cons to all. Absent a clear preference for changing the calendar, we opted to recommend the regents maintain the spring semester schedule as originally adopted.”

Spring break for the public universities will be from March 8-12 with no classes or course assignments scheduled on those dates.

Also, every university will observe official holidays on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 18) and Presidents’ Day (February 15). There will be no classes held on Good Friday, which will fall on April 2.

Maher mentions that one clear theme has emerged in his discussions with student leaders on campus.

“Students wanted their holiday and leave breaks maintained,” Maher said. While students understood the intent when eliminating three holidays from this fall’s calendar—to lessen travel to and from campuses during the pandemic—he said students still missed having those scheduled breaks from academic work.

