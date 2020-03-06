Spanish-language driving exams bill headed for final vote

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal to give South Dakotans the option to take the written-portion of driver’s license examinations in Spanish is headed to a final vote in the House after a committee approved it.

Proponents from the Latino community in South Dakota told lawmakers it would empower them to get to work, take their kids to school and participate in community events.

Similar proposals have died in previous years, but the measure this year appears to have broad support, including from business groups.

It has already passed in the Senate.