BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in the College of Engineering at SDSU are celebrating an out-of-this-world achievement.

A group of students and professors have been working to build a space rover designed to harvest ice crystals from the moon. Their rover was submitted to NASA’s Break the Lunar Ice Competition.

The group ‘Space Trajectory’ is one of 15 teams participating in this worldwide contest.

For the last two years, Space Trajectory has spent countless hours designing and building their rover, The Excavator. After spending two weeks testing and researching this summer, the group submitted their data to NASA.

The results were posted this week. Space Trajectory tied for runner-up and will continue on in the competition. Associate Professor Todd Letcher says this is exciting news for the team.

“The next phase, we will be going to a NASA facility, they are going to simulate a lunar terrain. And all of us will compete head to head against each other, and we’ll finally get to see what everyone else has been doing,” said Todd Letcher, Associate Professor of Engineering.

While the team is celebrating their success, senior Carter Waggoner says the work has just begun. Already the group has begun brainstorming new additions to their design.

“We’re preparing for our fabrication phase. So that will happen next semester. So we’re taking what we learned from the 15 days of testing, and we’re taking that knowledge and making it so that we can improve our rovers in the next phase,” said Carter Waggoner, senior.

Space Trajectory was also awarded a $75,000 cash prize. The money will be used to build the next edition of the rover. Senior Andrew Clark says he’s enjoyed being a part of such a hardworking team.

“We’re all students and being able to compete against these big companies and corporations is really just a testament to how well our work ethic is and how well we’re advancing our own careers,” said Andrew Clark, senior.

Letcher says the team plans to continue working and hopes they will see their rover on the moon.

The Excavator was able to harvest around 45 hundred pounds of material and traveled close to 20 miles.

Space Trajectory will be heading to one of the 10 NASA facilities in the spring.