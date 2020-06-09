South Dakota’s tourism industry takes big hit amid pandemic

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — Events that usually boost revenue and bring people together in South Dakota communities have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 50 community events were canceled and not rescheduled, according to the state Department of Tourism.

At least 15 events have been canceled in the western region, 14 in the southeast, nine in the northeast, and six in central South Dakota.

Black Hills Pioneer reported Saturday that other events, including fairs and festivals, have been postponed for later in the year.

