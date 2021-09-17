South Dakota’s top lawmakers release AG impeachment petition

by: , Stephen Groves

Jane Boever holds a photo of her brother Joseph Boever’s tombstone outside the courthouse in Fort Pierre, S.D., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg pleaded no contest Thursday to a pair of misdemeanor traffic charges over a crash last year that killed Boever, avoiding jail time despite bitter complaints from the victim’s family that he was being too lightly punished for actions they called “inexcusable.”
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota legislative leaders are distributing a petition to lawmakers asking them to support a special session to consider impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch released the text of the petition. Two-thirds of both the House and Senate must support it to convene the special session.

Lawmakers would meet in November, the day after they are scheduled to hold a special session to consider new legislative districts. The attorney general pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanors last month.

