South Dakota’s top lawmakers release AG impeachment petition

Jane Boever holds a photo of her brother Joseph Boever’s tombstone outside the courthouse in Fort Pierre, S.D., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg pleaded no contest Thursday to a pair of misdemeanor traffic charges over a crash last year that killed Boever, avoiding jail time despite bitter complaints from the victim’s family that he was being too lightly punished for actions they called “inexcusable.” (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota legislative leaders are distributing a petition to lawmakers asking them to support a special session to consider impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch released the text of the petition. Two-thirds of both the House and Senate must support it to convene the special session.

Lawmakers would meet in November, the day after they are scheduled to hold a special session to consider new legislative districts. The attorney general pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanors last month.