South Dakota’s “riot boosting bill” passes Senate, heads to Governor Noem’s desk

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – A controversial South Dakota bill is heading to the Governor’s desk for her signature.

The measure, known as the “riot boosting bill” received an overhaul from Senators.

The most significant change is replacing the phrase “riot boosting” to “incitement to riot”.

The bill passed 27 to eight in the South Dakota Senate.

The bill, which was blocked by a federal judge last year, is intended to protect state and county governments against the violence that could potentially occur as the Keystone XL Pipeline is built.

Several civil rights groups say the plan on challenging the bill as it restricts free speech.

