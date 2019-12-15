South Dakota’s only death row inmate has his appeals denied

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota’s only death row inmate has learned that his appeals have been denied.

Back in 2000, Briley Piper and two other men were convicted for the murder of an 18-year-old boy.

Piper was sentenced to death in 2001.

On Thursday, a decision came from South Dakota’s highest court turning down a series of Piper’s appeals.

The court says they did not find any constitutional issues that required the reversal of Piper’s death sentence.

Lawrence County State’s Attorney, John Fitzgerald, says he’s pleased with the Supreme Court’s conclusion.

“Well, the sentence, you know, is a death sentence and it is yet to be carried out and it will continue to be appealed, but now it will go from the state court system, I believe into the federal court system,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says it’s up to Piper as to what further appeals he takes.